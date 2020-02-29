Entertainment DHCelebrities DHBeautyLatest NewsLife Style

Priyanka Chopra’s cover shoot pictures goes viral : See pics

Feb 29, 2020, 09:50 pm IST
A cover shoot picture of former Miss world and Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra has gone viral. The photos were shred on social media by the actress herself. Priyanka Chopra has shred on her Instagram handle the  cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar, (Singapore edition).

“Harper’s BAZAAR Singapore, March 2020”, Priyanka Chopra captioned the photo.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Netflix film, ‘The White Tiger’, based  on the book written by Indian writer Aravind Adiga. The film also  stars Rajkummar?Rao. It has been directed by Iranian-American director Ramin Bahrani.

Priyanka will also do the role of Ma Anand Sheela for an?Amazon Studios’s movie dubbed Sheela. The film is based on the life of the personal secretary of Osho, Ma Anand Sheela.

