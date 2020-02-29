Schools to remain closed till March 7: Annual exams postponed

The Delhi government announced that schools in northeast Delhi will closed till March 7. The holiday will be applicable to schools situated in the northeast Delhi which has witnessed a large-scale violence and riots since last Sunday. The annual examination scheduled to conduct is also postponed.

As per the top officials of Delhi education department, the situation in northeast Delhi is not conducive for conducting examinations.

At least 42 people lost their lives and 200 others were injured in the clashes that broke out on last Sunday between pro-CAA group and anti-CAA protesters. Many houses, shops, vehicles and some schools were also set to fire by the rioters.