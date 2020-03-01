Delhi Violence: Malayalam actress Remya Nambeesan shares  a strong appealing message 

Malayalam actress Remya Nambeesan has shared a powerful message to everyone amid the Delhi violence. The actress shared a post on her microblogging website in which she has shared her opinion about the Delhi violence in which around 42 people lost their lives.

Remya has shared a picture of many skulls. She says that although these skulls look alike, they belong to people of different religions and caste. After death the condition of all people are same, pointed out the actress.

Violence broke out in national capital on last Sunday in which at least 42 people were killed and 200 others were injured. Hundreds of houses, shops and vehicles were also set to fire.The clash between pro-CAA and anti-CAA group has turned out to be a riot.