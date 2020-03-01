Fuel Price: Oil companies reduces the price of petrol and diesel in India; Touches lowest in the six months

As the price of crude oil in the global market has been gone down, the price of petrol and diesel has declined by the oil companies in the country. The rate of petrol was cut by 15-18 paise, while the rate of diesel was slashed by 20 to 26 paise.

According to Indian Oil Corporation, petrol is priced at Rs.71.71 in Delhi and diesel is at Rs. 64.30. Petrol rates in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata were Rs 77.40, Rs 74.51, Rs 74.17 and Rs 74.38, while diesel rates in the same cities were Rs 67.34, Rs 67.86, Rs 66.50 and Rs 66.63.

The rate of petrol is the lowest in the last six months. And diesel prices is the lowest in the eight months. On Sunday there was a cut of 17 paise for petrol and 21 paise for diesel.

At present India imports around 83% of its oil needs from other countries. So the price of fuel in India will always connected with the global prices.