Honda recalls Honda Activa 125 BS 6: Know the reason

The Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has recalled its BS6 Activa 125. The company has decided to recall the scooter due to two reasons.

Honda India announced that Activa 125 BS 6 has issued related to the cooling fan cover and oil gauge. But the company has not yet revealed that what exactly is the problem.

Honda announced that it will bear all the costs related to inspection and rectification of the issue and all this will only take 30 minutes.

Customers can check whether their scooter is affected under the recall by visiting official HMSI web portal and entering the VIN (Frame Number) of the vehicle.

The popular scooter was launched in September 2019.