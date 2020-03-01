Police officers consume liquor, perform snake dance : Watch Video

Six policemen of Hyderabad Police were caught on camera performing snake dance after allegedly consuming beer at an open area. Following the video surfaced on social media on Saturday, all the six policemen of Kothur police station have been issued order for their misconduct by the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

According to a report, published in the Times of India, these six policemen were not on duty and went to attend a wedding of a constable. With the video of snake dance featured on social media, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar attached them to the commissionerate. The policemen hav ebeen identified as assistant sub-inspector Balaswamy, constables Ashok Reddy, Amarnath, Chandra Mohan, Venkatesh Goud, Rama Krishna Reddy.

VIDEO : TOI