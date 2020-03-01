Popular actress resigns from BJP

Bengali actress, who joined the BJP in 2013, has resigned from the primary membership of the party expressing dismay over the “recent hate-filled situation” in the country.She put in her papers on Friday. The BJP, however, hoped she will reconsider the decision.

“I had joined the party with a lot of hope and optimism. But, the recent violence in Delhi, the growing atmosphere of hatred and violence, made me feel disturbed,” Subhadra Mukherjee told reporters on Saturday.

Mukherjee, who has already sent in her resignation letter to BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, also said, “Why should brothers cut each other”s throats in the name of religion? I was disturbed after hearing the news of deaths of over 40 people.”

The actor said she did not want to be associated with “this brand of politics” where people can be judged by their religion and not as fellow humans.