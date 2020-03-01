Three killed after two goods train collide in Madhya Pradesh

Three people died after two cargo trains collided head-on in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on Sunday. A loco pilot and an assistant loco pilot were trapped following the accident, news agency ANI reported. Local authorities and a team of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) were present at the spot. The trains are owned and operated by NTPC and have no connection with the Indian Railways.

“The accident occurred when a loaded rake collided with an empty rake coming from power plant at a crossover and people involved are NTPC staff trying to manage the operation on defective track/crossover,” Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, East Central Railways said. Pictures from the accident spot showed overturned and mangled coaches. Police officers and NTPC officials were monitoring the rescue operations amid huge crowd and chaos.