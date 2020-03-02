Pakistan to request British govt for Nawaz Sharif’s deportation

Pakistan will request the British government, led by Boris Johnson to deport Former Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif as he is an “absconder”.

Imran Khan’s government said that Nawaz Sharif had gone to London on November 19, 2019, for his medical treatment, however, has not been admitted to the hospital yet, thus, calling it a “fixed match” played by the former Pakistani Prime Minister

“The government has decided in principle to write a letter this week to the British government, seeking deportation of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, as he is an absconder not fulfilling the terms and conditions of the bail granted to him on medical grounds,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan told a press conference here on Sunday evening.