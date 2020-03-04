Actress Anna Reshma Rajan Latest Photo Gallery : See Pics

Anna Reshma Rajan is an Indian film actress who mainly appears in Malayalam films. She made her debut in 2017 with the film Angamaly Diaries. She worked as a nurse in a private hospital in Kochi before making her first foray into films.

Anna was born into a Christian Malayali family in Aluva, Kerala, to Sheeba and KC Rajan. She has an elder brother named Shaun.

Most of Anna’s education took place in Aluva, she did her schooling from Nirmala Higher Secondary School, after which she completed her eleventh and twelfth grade from St Frances College in Aluva. She studied nursing from Government Medical College, Ernakulam. Anna, liked to play sports and has competed at various sporting district level activities representing her school and college.

Her second film was the Lal Jose directorial Velipadinte Pusthakam (2017), in which she starred opposite Mohanlal.