Actress Tanishaa Mukerji shares her birthday celebration video on Instagram : Watch Here

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji turned 42-years-old on March 3 and she shared pictures from her super fun birthday party. The actress was joined by her friends and her mother Tanuja.

In one of the pictures, the birthday girl and Tanuja can be seen dressed in swimsuits as they happily pose near a pool. Tanishaa also shared a video on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen blowing the candles on her birthday cake. Sharing moments from her birthday festivities, Tanishaa wrote: “What a fun beginning to my birthday!” She added the hashtag #lovefeelingloved.