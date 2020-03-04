Coronavirus : UAE announces six new cases

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced six new cases of the coronavirus, COVID-19.According to a statement released by the Ministry, the new cases are being monitored under World Health Organisation standards.

The six individuals diagnosed with the new coronavirus include two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian. The patients were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour.

MoHAP confirmed that the cases are being monitored, and individuals are currently in a stable condition and are receiving all necessary health care required.

“The total number of coronavirus cases has reached 27,” the Ministry affirmed, adding that five of the total number of cases were previously reported to have fully recovered.

In its statement, the Ministry noted that “all individuals within the two quarantined hotels that had no direct contact with athletes and their administrative teams were examined, and that those that tested negative for the coronavirus were allowed to leave the hotel premises.”