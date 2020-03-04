HBD Shraddha Das : Here are some interesting facts about the actress

South Indian actress Shraddha turning 33. Born in a Bengali household in Bollywood Mumbai, the latter struck the right tone with the Telugu audience, ” courtesy of their solid drama skills, the arrest looks, striking figure and captivating screen presence. In spite of all of the qualities that a mainstream heroine, you haven’t had much luck when it came to roles lead to subsidence.

In an eventful career, for over a decade, Shraddha das played the leading lady and supporting roles in almost 40 films in several languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada and Telugu. With no godfather or modeling background, she was sweating hard and worked their way up in the glamour arena. On Shraddha’s 33rd birthday, insight into some of their irresistible images from your Instagram handle.

She is best known for her roles in movies like Arya 2 (2009), Lahore (2010) and Sanam Teri Kasam (2016).

Shraddha acquired the nickname ‘sequel queen’ as she starred in a number of sequels of films like Arya , Diary and Nagavalli.

Though she is best known for her work in the South Indian film industry, Shraddha’s B-town debut came in the 2010 Hindi sports film Lahore. She has also acted in the film Zid.

When Shraddha had bagged Zid, an erotic suspense thriller film directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Anubhav Sinha, she was on cloud nine. However, soon, Zid turned into a nightmare of sorts for her.

The film’s promos went viral which brought plenty of attention to Shraddha and her co-star Mannara, (Priyanka Chopra’s cousin). But it turns out that all was not well between the two while shooting for the film.

Shraddha says it was a bitter experience.