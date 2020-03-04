Kerala government issues order capping the price of bottled water at Rs 13 per litre

Kerala Food and Civil Supplies Department on Tuesday issued an order to regulate the price of bottled drinking water and bring it down to Rs 13 per litre. The lowered price will come into effect once a notification on the order is issued.

The order regarding the regulation of price was issued following the report submitted by an expert committee which consisted of members from various departments. It must be noted that bottled drinking water was recognized as an essential commodity on July 19 last year. At present, the cost of 1 litre of drinking water is Rs 20.