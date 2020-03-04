Rohingya Muslim gang providing shelter to illegal Bangladeshi migrants in India arrested

Uttar Pradesh police has arrested a criminal gang headed by Rohingya Muslim migrants who provided shelter to illegal Bangladeshi migrants in India. The UP police has arrested two Rohingya Muslim migrants identified as Alameen Sheikh and Masoom Sheikh on February 2 while exchanging fake US dollars.This was reported by OpIndia quoting Jagaran.

The criminal gang used to provide shelter to illegal migrants in Kanpur also run illegal Dollar exchange business. It is also suspected that they also funded anti-CAA protests in the country.

The police started investigation after arresting Tarsikulla Mulla, a resident of Twenty-four Parganas in West Bengal, Raju Khan, a resident of Khulna district in Bangladesh and one Aliya Begum from Dholpur in Rajasthan for running a fake dollar exchange business. The police has realized that they were part of crime syndicate run by Rohingya Muslim migrants. This investigation lead to the arrest of the gang leaders.

The police revealed that Alamin Sheikh has helped Bangladeshi’s to enter India through West Bengal and provided them fake documents.