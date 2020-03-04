Suzuki launches Gixxer BS6 in India : Price and Features

Suzuki Motorcycle India too has finally launched its first BS6 compliant motorcycles in the form of BS6 Gixxer and Gixxer SF. We first saw these vehicles at the recently concluded Delhi Auto Expo 2020.While the 2020 Suzuki Gixxer BS6 is priced at Rs 1.11 lakh, the Gixxer SF comes at Rs 1.21 lakh and the SF MotoGP at Rs 1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). As compared to the old model the prices have gone up by around Rs 10,000.

While the engine of both the 2020 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF is the same – 155cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, air-cooled – it’s now made compliant to meet the BS6 norms. The Gixxer’s BS4 engine already had a fuel injection system, it now gets the company’s patented SEP technology as well.

With this update, the power figures have gone down a little. As against the BS4 engine’s 14.6bhp and 14Nm, the 2020 Suzuki Gixxer BS6 lineup’s engine churns out 13.6bhp and 13.9Nm. A drop of 1BHP is quite significant, though it’s too early to comment whether it would drastically affect the performance.

Both the motorcycles also feature LED headlamps, LED tail-lamps, dual-muffler exahust and 6-spoke alloy wheels. And since both are 150cc motorcycles, both have single-channel ABS as well.