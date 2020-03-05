Actress Sadhika Venugopal Photo Gallery : See Pics

Sadhika Venugopal is an actress who has made her presence in both television and film industries. She has anchored few programs and also appeared in many advertisements. Sadhika played the lead role in the serial ‘Pattusari’ aired in Mazhavil Manorama.

Personal Life Sadhika (Radhika) was born as the only daughter of Mr. Venugopal (Venu Sithara) and Mrs. Renuka at Kozhikode. Her father is a director, while mother an actress. Sadhika did her graduation in Business Management from Coimbatore. She completed her Post Graduation in Psychology and masters in human research /marketting. Sadhika has interest in modeling, acting, travelling and music. Sadhika is married to Bhibin, a businessman.

Acting Career Sadhika started her career in professional modeling in 2009. Her acting debut was with the film ‘Orkut Oru Ormakoottu’. She has also acted in films like ‘Kalikaaalam’, ‘MLA Mani Patham Classum Gusthiyum’. Sadhika shot to fame appearing in the serial ‘Pattusari’ aired in Mazhavil Manorama. Her award winning short film ‘Athe Karnathal’ gave her more recognition. For her acting brilliance in the serial ‘Pattusari’, Sadhika won the Kazhcha Special Jury Award, Adoor Bhasi cultural forum television award and Ragarathna award best actress for the year 2013.