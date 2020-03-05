Bank strike announced by unions to oppose bank mergers

Union of bank employees in the country has announced a one day nationwide bank strike. The unions had called for the strike protesting against the merger of public sector banks that has been announced and approved by the Union Cabinet.

All India Bank Employees” Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) has announced the strike on March 27, Friday.

The union government has announced a mega merger of 10 public sector banks.The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has approved this proposal. Oriental Bank of Commerce and the United Bank of India with the Punjab National Bank, of the Syndicate Bank into the Canara Bank, of the Andhra Bank and the Corporation Bank into the Union Bank of India, and of the Allahabad Bank into the Indian Bank.

By this 6 public sector banks – Andhra Bank, Allahabad Bank, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Syndicate Bank and United Bank of India- will be closed or merged with other banks.