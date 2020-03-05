Indian Eves enter World cup T20 finales, Rain is the ‘man’ of the match

For the first time in history, India entered women T20 World Cup finales. England team was let off as the rain poured in relentlessly, and without even a ball being bowled England was shown the exit door from finales. Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur was due to face 2009 champions England but it was rain which made the decision.

With a minimum of 10 overs per side needed for a result and no break in the weather, the umpires canceled the match. India entered the finales as it is the only unbeaten team in the tournament. With no reserve day, the highest-ranked teams from the two groups move into the final if the play is not possible.

Demands are raised to the International Cricket Council to include reserve days in future events, keeping in mind the ill fate of the England team.