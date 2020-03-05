Shocking ! Man issued voter ID card carrying dog’s photo ; See Pics

A resident of Ramnagar village in Murshidabad, Sunil Karmakar applied for a correction in his voter card. As he was called to collect his corrected voter ID card, he found that instead of his photo, there is a photo of a dog sitting.

“The officer there signed and gave me my voter card but didn’t see the photo. This is playing with my dignity. I will go to the BDO office and request that this should not happen again,” Sunil Karmakar said.

The BDO said that the error has been noticed and corrected and he will get his final ID with the correct photo soon.