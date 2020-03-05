Tanishaa Mukerji shares pictures of her poolside birthday party: See pics

Bollywood actor Tanishaa Mukerji celebrated her birthday on Tuesday. The younger sister of Kajol celebrated her birthday with her mom Tanuja and friends. The actress has shred photos and videos of her birthday celebration on social media.

“What a fun fun beginning to my birthday! Thank u @utropicanaresort_ for taking such good care of us ! #lovefeelingloved”, Tanisha captioned a video. While Tanisha is dressed in a reddish top, Tanuja looks graceful in a printed kurta and a shawl draped on her shoulders.

Kajol could not join Tanishaa for the celebrations, she shared a throwback picture with her, wishing her a happy birthday. “Hey You….. Happy happy birthday you sweet girl. Wish you the world #Devi @tanishaamukerji.” Tanishaa was quick to respond with, “Thank u my darling!!! I love u too much!”