Actress Archanna Guptaa Photo Gallery : See Pics

Archana Gupta is an Indian model and film actress. She is based out of Mumbai. She has acted in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and even a Russian film.She recently acted in a web series called Poison for Zee5 along with Arbaz Khan, Rimi Sen, Freddy Daruwala, Tanuj Virwani & others. Archana Gupta also played a lead role in short film Banjar alongside Maniesh Paul. She has also been participating in stage shows.

Passion for acting and dancing pulled Archanna in to this profession at a very young age when she debuted with a Telugu film Anandmaina Manasulo. Ever since Archanna has acted in several films including a Russian film. Archanna was born in Agra and later moved to Mumbai to establish her career as a model and a film actress. She has one sister Vandana Gupta who is also an actress.