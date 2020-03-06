Actress Sara Ali Khan gets trolled for sharing her latest pics with Ibrahim Khan : See Pics

Actress Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share unseen photos from their Maldives trip where she and Ibrahim can be seen spending fun time together for which she grabbed headlines.

Sara shared two pictures on Instagram. In one of the photos, Sara can be seen clad in a printed bikini while Ibrahim can be seen flaunting his abs in a pair of shorts.

In another photo, Sara can be seen embracing her brother while they pose in front of the Maldivian blue seas. Sara wrote, “Happiest birthday Brother I love you more than you know and am missing you lots today!! Wish I was with you #tbt.”

However as soon as she posted the picture trolls started attacking Sara for posing in a bikini with her brother. Trolls shamed her for wearing revealing clothes in front of her brother and also mentioned her religion.

Most fans on social media who have raised objection over the photograph don’t seem to have a problem with her beachwear, but they appear confused about the pose that the actress has struck with her brother.

In the snapshot, Sara clasps onto Ibrahim who, most netizens feel, is quite uncomfortable with the pose. They note his body language in the picture, particularly the posture of his hand that, they feel, reveals the teenager’s discomfort, as well as his expression.

“Her brother is not comfortable… look at his hand… not fair Sara… not expecting from you…,” wrote one user.

Others implied stardom has started affecting Sara, and blamed inadequate parenting. “Fame and money descend people to this extent never imagined, if the children don’t know the elder at least should tell what’s wrong and what’s right, the culture is going towards worse,” wrote a user.

Another user felt the pose was inappropriate for siblings. “Thought it was her partner then realized. Nothing wrong with how she’s dressed but everything wrong with the pose, see the awkwardness in his face please notice is hand around her,” the user wrote.