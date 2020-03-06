Coronavirus : WHO launches new social media campaign

World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday that it”s launching a new social media campaign urging people to be safe, smart and informed when faced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We know people are afraid, and that”s normal and appropriate … That fear can be managed and moderated with accurate information,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a daily briefing, the Xinhua news agency reported.

That”s why the WHO is launching a new social media campaign called “Be Ready for COVID-19,” he said. “If you feel overwhelmed by fear, reach out to those around you. Find out what your community”s emergency response plans are, how you fit in and how you can help.”

“There”s still a lot we don”t know, but every day we”re learning more, and we”re working around the clock to fill in the gaps in our knowledge.” Tedros said. “Ultimately, how deadly this virus will be depends not only on the virus itself, but on how we respond to it.”

He reiterated the importance of solidarity in fighting the outbreak and urged all to protect those who are vulnerable in their communities.