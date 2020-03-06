HBD Janhvi Kapoor : Here are some unknown facts about the actress

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is celebrating her 23rd birthday today.Being a daughter of one of the first female superstars Sridevi and renowned producer Boney Kapoor, it was obvious for all of us to think that acting was the best profession for the budding diva. But Janhvi’s mom Sridevi was at first shocked after hearing her daughter’s career choice. Sridevi wanted Janhvi to be a doctor, but it was Janhvi’s decision to follow her dream profession that is acting.

Some lesser known facts about the gorgeous starlet:

1. She Rejected A Movie Alongside South Superstar Mahesh Babu

Before Janhvi signed ‘Dhadak’, she was offered a Telugu movie directed by AR Murugadoss, alongside popular actor Mahesh Babu. However, Janhvi wasn’t entirely ready at the time and wanted to be fully prepared before she came in front of the camera.

2. Why She Deleted All Her Instagram Pictures?

For a very long time, the actress kept her account private until it became public a few months ago. While talking to a magazine, she revealed that she deleted all her pictures when she was asked to make her account ‘public’.

3. Alleged Relationship with Akshat Ranjan

Nothing much is known about Akshat Ranjan’s alleged relationship with Janhvi Kapoor. Some believe they are childhood friends, while some say they have been dating each other for quite some time now. He was spotted with Janhvi’s family at Gauri Shinde’s ‘Dear Zindagi’ screening.

On Janhvi’s birthday, Akshat also posted a picture on Instagram with her where she replied saying ‘ILY’. It is said that she shares everything about her day with Akshat, as he is sort of her ‘support system’.

4. Where Did She Study?

Before kick-starting her Bollywood career, Janhvi ensured she completed her education. She is a graduate of the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute, Los Angeles, USA.

5. Sridevi Didn’t Want Janhvi To Be An Actress

The late Sridevi never wanted Janhvi to opt for acting. In fact, she even said that she would prefer getting her married than seeing her acting. However, like mother like daughter. Janhvi had always nurtured the dream of being an actress and finally, Sridevi came around with her decision.