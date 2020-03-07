Delhi shooting World cup postponed,amid Coronavirus threat

The World shooting championship scheduled to be held at Delhi from March 15 is postponed amid heightened Covid-19 threat. The international tournament under World Shooting Sport Federation(ISSF) was to be held at Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh’s shooting range from 15 th to 25 of March.

An Olympic test event at Tokyo is also canceled due to the global Coronavirus pandemic. The ISSF event was canceled as India had tightened travel restrictions from infected countries including China, Japan, N Korea, Japan, Italy, and Iran. There are 22 nations participating in the tournament.