Pornhub launches bizarre Porn videos amid COVID-19

Coronavirus infection is spreading just like the virus. As per the latest updates around 100,000 people were infected with the disease. And the whole world is scared about the virus.

And amid these situation, the adult streaming site, Pornhub has came up with bizarre alternative. The adult website thinks one way possible to deal with coronavirus scare is by watching COVID-19 themed porn videos. As per reports, coronavirus-themed porn is going viral on the streaming site with more than 100 videos.

A search for coronavirus on Pornhub returns at least 112 videos with titles like, “MILF In Coronavirus Quarantine Gets Hard F***ed for Medicine” and “Coronavirus patients f**k in quarantine room.” Most of the videos reportedly feature Asian women.

Some of the videos attempt to educate their audiences in the process of getting them off. Some appear to give new meaning to the term “protection,” as couples strip down, but keep their surgical masks on.