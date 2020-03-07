Trump campaign’Census’ scrapped from Facebook after Pelosi cries foul

Facebook is taking down a survey labeled ‘Census’ as part of the Trump campaign for re-election to White House. Facebook is removing the Trump campaign ads after Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised doubts that the label ‘Census’will mislead people to click on Trump’s camp mistaking it for the US national census conducted once a decade.

Facebook said in a statement that it was enforcing its policies to prevent confusion over the 2020 census, which begins next week for most people.“There are policies in place to prevent confusion around the official U.S. Census and this is an example of those being enforced,” the Facebook statement said. Facebook had come under fire for allowing the Trump campaign to run ads this week on its platform asking people to “respond now” to an “Official Congressional District Census.”

Earlier in the day, Pelosi had called the survey sponsored by the Trump reelection campaign, “an absolute lie.” “A lie that is consistent with the misrepresentation policy of Facebook,” Pelosi said. “But now they’re messing with who we are as Americans. I know the profit motive is their business model, but it should not come at the cost of counting who is in our country.”

Trump’s face-off with Pelosi has escalated after the impeachment proceedings push-started by her.