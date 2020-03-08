Luxury Gym catches fire in Juhu,Mumbai

A major fire gutted a posh Gym at Juhu area of Mumbai. The incident happened Saturday night and the fire gutted the whole two levels of the building. The fire was reported from the posh Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana at around 10 PM Saturday. More than 50 people were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and no injuries were reported.

“The people inside panicked and the team did a great job of rescuing more than 50 people. We are investigating further,”said fire brigade officer. The fire was brought under control and extinguished using foam. An electric short circuit is suspected to be the cause of fire as the electric distribution board and wire channels are mainly affected by fire.