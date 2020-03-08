Sharukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan’s party moments with friends: See pics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is a superstar on social media. Suhana enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Her photos and videos that she shares on her social media pages grabs huge likes.

Suhana Khan is currently studying in New York. Now once again the superstar’s daughter is trending online as one of her picture has become viral on social media.

A few days back Suhana was making headlines as reports were doing the rounds on social media that filmmaker Karan Johar was going to launch Bigg Boss 13’s first runner-up Asim Riaz opposite Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter in ‘Student of the Year 3’. Later KJo took to his Twitter handle to rubbish all the reports.