Tennis: Indian lost to Croatia in Davis Cup Qualifiers

In tennis, India has lost to Croatia in the Davis Cup qualifiers in Zagreb. India lost to Croatia by 1-3.

The Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes has won the men’s doubles while Sumit Nagal lost to Marin Cilic in the reverse singles.

Former US Open Tennis Champion Marin Cilic defeated Sumit Nagal by 6-0,6-1 in just 56 minutes. Rohan Bopanna and Leander Paes pair beat Mate Pavic and Franko Skugor by 6-3,6-7,7-5. With this win, Leander Paes aged 46 has extended his Davis Cup record of most doubles victory to 45 and has possible played his last tie as he has earlier announced that 2020 is his final season.