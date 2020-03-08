Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor arrested by ED

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor was arrested by Enforcement Directorate officials on Sunday early morning after a marathon questioning session. He was arrested at 3 AM Sunday under a money laundering case related to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

He will be produced before a local court during the day on Sunday. Kapoor is charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and investigating officers said he was not cooperating with the probe and the raid at his establishments which began at Friday late night.

Reserve Bank of India has put the crisis struck Yes Bank under a moratorium and capped withdrawals for its depositors at Rs 50,000 till April 3.