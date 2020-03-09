Actress Rajisha Vijayan Photo Gallery : See Pics

Rajisha Vijayan is an Indian film actress who appears in Malayalam films.She made her acting debut in the 2016 film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam. She has hosted several shows in Malayalam television before foraying into films. She won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in her debut film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam.

Rajisha was very popular among the television spectators through her shows.She also hosted Susi’s Code, a youth-centric programme and a music chat show which has gained popularity among the young generation.She hosted surya challenge along with Vidhu Pratap on Surya TV. She won the hearts of the TV viewers through her exceptional anchoring of Ugram Ujwalam, a talent show aired on Mazhavil Manorama.