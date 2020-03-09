Latest NewsIndia

Coronavirus : Government declares holiday for all schools

Mar 9, 2020, 12:32 pm IST
Government on late Sunday night ordered all government and private schools to close Lower Kindergarten (LKG), Upper Kindergarten (UKG) and nursery classes until further orders over the spread of COVID-19 infections.

S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Minister for Primary & Secondary Education confirmed the order. He said, “Further to the advice received from the Health Commissioner, holidays have been declared for KJG/UKG classes in Bengaluru North, South & Rural districts.”

