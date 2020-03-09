Coronavirus : Iran releases about 70,000 prisoners because of deadly virus

Iran’s health ministry on Sunday reported 49 new deaths from coronavirus, the highest toll within 24 hours since the start of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.”At least 194 of our compatriots who fell sick with the COVID-19 illness have passed away,” Iranian health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.

Iran has released approximately 70,000 prisoners because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Iranian judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday, according to Mizan, the news site of the judiciary.

“The release of the prisoners, to the point where it doesn’t create insecurity in society … will continue,” he said.

Raisi did not specify if or when those released would need to return to jail.