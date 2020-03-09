Coronavirus : Karnataka confirms first case of COVID-19

Karnataka on Monday evening confirmed the first positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) as the government declared a holiday for all primary schools (class 1 to 5) in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts to contain the outbreak.

The developments came hours after a leak of an internal email from a school saying that the parent of a student tested positive.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar confirmed the development to the press late in the evening, hours after the school declared holiday and a major consulting company sent home more than 10 employees who were living in the vicinity of the school.

“Till further orders, all primary schools (till Class 5) will be shut from tomorrow. Since children are more vulnerable, this decision has been taken. Already pre-primary schools have been ordered to be closed,” Sudhakar said.