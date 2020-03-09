Coronavirus: Man booked for spreading rumours about virus on social medias

A man has been booked in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang District after he posted misleading information on social media regarding coronavirus.Recently, Subu Kena Tsering posted in a Facebook group that coronavirus has reached Pasighat and two patients have been referred to Dibrugarh in Assam.

Following the wrong information, a case was lodged against Tsering based on a complaint filed by district medical officer Kaling Dai on Friday at Pasighat police station. He is yet to be arrested.

The virus that first emerged in China in December last year has spread to 97 countries and has infected 102,180 people. More than 3,500 people have been killed due to the virus so far.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to stay away from rumours regarding coronavirus and emphasised on the need to follow the advice of doctors in this regard.