Coronavirus : Minister urges people to avoid using Chinese products

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has risen to 43, according to the Health Ministry officials. The latest cases reported include a 63-year old woman from Jammu and Kashmir, one case from Uttar Pradesh and a three-year old from Alappuzha in Kerala.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday appealed to people to avoid using Chinese products on Holi in the wake of novel coronavirus scare. He said the situation in the state is under control but people should remain vigilant and consult doctors if they have any symptoms like fever or cough.

“People should try avoiding the use of Chinese products and chemical-based colours on Holi. Natural colour or Gulal should be used,” he said in a video message.

Holi will be celebrated on Tuesday. The minister said health department officials, doctors, nursing staff have done a good job in handling the situation.