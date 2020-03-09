Coronavirus : Total positive cases rise to 45 in India

A resident of Hoshiarpur in Amritsar on Monday tested positive for coronavirus, making it the first case of the flu-like disease in Punjab. The total number of cases in India are not at 45, reports said.

Punjab Principal Secretary (Health) Anurag Aggarwal said that the patient, who returned from Italy last week, was tracked at the Amritsar airport and got admitted to a government hospital in Amritsar.

Karnataka recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus on Monday after a man who returned from the United States tested positive for the disease. “The wife and child of the coronavirus patient in Bengaluru have been quarantined. He returned to Bengaluru from the US on 1 March, and developed symptoms on 5 March.