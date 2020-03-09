Indian team for ODI series against South Africa announced

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the 15-member team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. Rohit t Sharma has been excluded from the team while Left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Hardik Pandya were included in the team.

The Indian team will be playing a three match series against South Africa. The series opener to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on 12th of March. The second ODI will be played in Lucknow on 15th and third fixture of the series in Kolkata on 18th of this month.

India’s ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.