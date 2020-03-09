Only Saudi nationals will be appointed in these sectors in Saudi Arabia

Intensifying the process of Saudization or the Saudi nationalization process in the employment sector in the country a new decision was announced by the Saudi government.

Ahmed Al-Rajhi, the Minister for Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has issued order to Saudi-ise 70% of the retail and wholesale outlets of nine major economic activities. This will be effective form August 20,2020.

The decision was taken to raise the percentage of Saudization in the labour market and to create more job opportunities for the Saudi nationals.

The wholesale and retail selling of the following will come under the law:

1. Coffee, tea, honey, sugar and spices

2. Water and other beverages

3. Fruits, vegetables and dates

4. Grains, seeds, flowers, plants and agricultural materials

5. Books, stationery and student services

6. Gifts, luxuries, accessories, handicrafts and antiques

7. Toys

8. Meat, fish, eggs, dairy and vegetable oil

9. Detergent, plastic and soap

Details of the decision including exceptions can be found on the website of Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.