Radical Islamists hurl stones at ‘Aurat March’ organised on Women’s Day

Radical Islamists has attacked ‘Aurat March’ conducted by women’s right groups on International Women’s Day at Pakistan. Some of the participants were injured in the stone pelting by the extremists at the ‘Aurat March’ organised in various cities across Pakistan.

Women, children, men, transgender people and others participated in the march in various cities in Pakistan. The march hopes to collectively raise voices and engage in political action for issues affecting them and their communities in a public rally.

Dozens of men and women from the Red Mosque brigade, consisting of several local militant groups, staged a rival rally just across from the women’s march venue

Incidents of stone pelting were reported from Islamabad after the Jamia Hufsa students ended their march. However, the situation was soon brought under control by police. The incident was condemned by the organizers of Islamabad’s ‘Aurat March’.

“Mullahs are stoning the participants of #AuratAzadiMarch a march that was and is peaceful. Where is the security that was promised? Where was the police that was promised? Iss nizaam se chahtay hain Azadi”, tweeted the organizers of the march.

Scenes after the Participants of #HayaMarch started pelting stones and sticks at the participants of #AuratMarch in islamabad pic.twitter.com/J2HvSQxI7Q — ZeeshanHaiderBBC (@ZesHPirzadA) March 8, 2020