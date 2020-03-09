Taxi driver allegedly rapes 23-year-old woman at his car,arrested

A 23-year-old woman was raped by a taxi driver in a car in Rangareddy district Hyderabad. According to report, the accused and the woman belonged to the same village and he allegedly committed the crime on the pretext of offering her to drop her near her home.

On the day of the incident, the accused was sitting at a mobile shop and it was then that the woman came to buy a SIM.They chatted for a while, after which the man offered to drop her to the village saying that he was also heading home. After driving the vehicle for some time, the man took her to a secluded place and raped her inside the car. The woman, however, managed to free herself from the man and she ran from the place. The accused was picked from his house and a case of rape was levelled against him. The woman was also sent for medical examination.