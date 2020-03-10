Antony Perumbavoor reveals more details about Mohanlal’s directorial debut film

Film producer Antony Perumbavoor has revealed more details about the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Barroz’, which marks the directorial debut of the Mohanlal.

The film is scripted by the visionary filmmaker Jijo Punnoose, director of India’s first 3D movie ‘My Dear Kuttichathan’. The shooting of the film will be kickstaritng from June this year.

The story of the film revolves around a mythical figure who was the gaurdian of Vasco da Gama’s valuable treasures for 400 years.

Antony revealed that ‘Barroz’ will be made on a lesser budget than ‘Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham’.

Mohanlal will play the title role in the film and the supporting cast mostly comprises of foreign actors from US, Spain, Portugal and Ghana. A 13-year-old child artiste named Shayla McCaffrey will be seen as the female lead. Spanish actor Rafael Amargo and award-winning actress Paz Vega will be playing other prominent roles. Apart from Mohanlal, veteran Prathap Pothen is the only other Malayali actor in the film as of yet.