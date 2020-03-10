Latest NewsInternational

Coronavirus : Death toll crosses 4,000 ,Over 113,500 infected

Mar 10, 2020, 08:01 am IST
COVID-19 has infected almost 113,000 people in over 100 countries and territories, mostly concentrated in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections this past week. The global death toll has risen to nearly 4,000.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Monday the government has extended internal travel restrictions to the entire country, after initially locking down the country’s northern region in an effort to contain the coronavirus. It effectively locks down 60 million people.

