Coronavirus : Govt wants travellers from abroad to fill ‘self-declaration form’ at airports

“People travelling to India from other countries to fill the details in self-declaration forms at the airports, which will help in tackling COVID-19 outbreak”, Ministry of Health said in a statement. The ‘self-reporting form’ has to be submitted to health officials and immigration officials at the airport.

The form asks details such as the flight number, origin of the journey, final destination apart from personal details like name, address, mobile number, etc. To curb the spread of the deadly virus, the government is also screening international passengers at 30 airports in the country.

“In addition to visa restrictions already in place, passengers travelling from/having visited Italy or Republic of Korea and desirous of entering India will need certificate of having tested negative for Covid-19 from the designated laboratories authorised by the health authorities of these countries,” Health Ministry’s advisory.