Coronavirus : Indian Air Force’s Globemaster carrying first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims returns from Iran

Indian military aircraft carrying the first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims, who were stranded to a major Covid-19 oubreak amid the coronavirus outbreak in Iran landed at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Tuesday.

“Thanks to the efforts of [the Embassy of India in Iran] and the Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you [Indian Air Force]. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities. We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there,” Jaishankar tweeted.

About 2,000 Indians are living in Iran, a country that has witnessed increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the last few days.

According to latest reports, 237 people have died of the coronavirus infection in Iran while the number of positive cases stands at around 7,000.