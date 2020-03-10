Coronavirus : Total positive cases in India rise to 47

Six new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in India, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 47. Of these six, two people tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Pune, while Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh reported one case each. Out of the total 47 cases, three patients from Kerala that were confirmed positive for coronavirus in February, have recovered and were discharged from the hospital.

In Pune, two people who had travelled to Dubai tested positive for coronavirus. These are the first two cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra. The two patients were being treated at Naidu hospital. In Karnataka, a man in Bengaluru, who returned from the United States via Dubai on March 1, tested positive for coronavirus. His kid, wife and a colleague who travelled to the US with him have been quarantined. “A total of 2666 people may have come in contact with the person who has tested positive for coronavirus,” state Medical Education Minister.

Punjab on Monday registered the first positive coronavirus case in a person who returned from Italy last week along with his family. “The man who returned to Amritsar from Milan has tested positive for coronavirus. He landed at the Amritsar International Airport via Delhi on March 4 along with his two family members,” Principal Secretary Anurag Aggarwal told the media. The patient belongs to Hoshiarpur town and has been hospitalised in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where he is responding to treatment along with his son.

During the day, Kerala reported its ninth positive coronavirus case. A three-year-old girl, who arrived at the Kochi airport with parents from Italy on March 7, tested positive. Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts are on high alert as this was the sixth positive coronavirus case in the last two days. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh registered one case each. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 9,41,717 passengers have been screened at airports across the country.