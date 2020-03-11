Pakistan Air Force aircraft crashes in Islamabad

An F-16 fighter air plane of the Pakistan Air Force crashed near Shakarparian in Islamabad in the early hours of Wednesday, the PAF said in a statement.The statement further said that police and rescue officials have cordoned off the crash site.

According to sources, the plane crashed near the chandtara jungle located in the area.The plane was carrying out routine exercises for the March 23 parade when it crashed, the sources added.

There were no immediate reports of causalities in the incident, Geo News reported.A board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the accident, the PAF said.