Corona Virus: Important advice for UAE Government to all Indian Expatriates

Indian expats of the UAE have been advised to avoid non essential travel, even to their homes. The step came after Indian govenrment issued a new advisory to prevent the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

India’s Bureau of Immigration on Wednesday evening announced a series of new measures and travel advisories related to Covid-19.

In addition to the visa restrictions for foreign nationals, especially those from the Covid-19 affected countries, the government also issued a new travel advisory for Indian residents and those living abroad.

“Indian nationals presently abroad are advised to avoid non-essential travel. They are hereby informed that they can be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days on their arrival in India,” the advisory informed.

Here is the advisory tweeted.